Xi Jinping wants the private sector to thrive again
SummaryWithin limits
Successful stockpickers need a particular set of skills—the ability to parse financial statements, decipher corporate strategies and read the market’s mood. In China they must also interpret Xi Jinping’s state of mind. Five years ago regulators began a sweeping crackdown on tech that drove Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, from public life. It also erased some $2trn in market value, as foreign investors fled Chinese stocks and the country’s private entrepreneurs lost faith in the Communist Party’s commitment to their success.