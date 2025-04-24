Xi Jinping wants the private sector to thrive again

Yet the party may also be warming to private enterprise because it now has less to fear from it. Five years ago, ambitious tech firms were busy amassing vast troves of data on citizens’ spending, borrowing and travel patterns. They knew more about the Chinese people than the party did. At the same time, they were transcending their home country, eagerly courting foreign investors and regulators. Didi, a ride-hailing giant, was so determined to list in New York on schedule in 2021 that it waved aside the misgivings of China’s data regulator.