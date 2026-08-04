Xi Jinping doesn’t like a weak yuan. A soft renminbi feels, at least to the Chinese leader, like a loss of face—a sign of weakness he’d rather not project to the world. And yet, by the reckoning of one of the most respected currency hands in Washington, China’s currency is between 20% and 30% below its true value.
Xi Wants a Strong-Looking Yuan. China’s Economy Keeps Holding It Down.
SummaryPlus, Beijing accelerates its buildup in space and a drone maker cleans 28 tons of waste from Mount Everest.
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