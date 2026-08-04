Xi Wants a Strong-Looking Yuan. China’s Economy Keeps Holding It Down.

Lingling Wei, The Wall Street Journal
5 min read4 Aug 2026, 05:21 PM IST
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So what drove the yuan higher this year? A mix, said Sobel: the current account surplus, a weaker dollar as Trump talked it down, and a slow climb as exporters, sensing Beijing was comfortable with the rise, brought their dollar earnings home instead of parking them offshore.
Summary
Plus, Beijing accelerates its buildup in space and a drone maker cleans 28 tons of waste from Mount Everest.

Xi Jinping doesn’t like a weak yuan. A soft renminbi feels, at least to the Chinese leader, like a loss of face—a sign of weakness he’d rather not project to the world. And yet, by the reckoning of one of the most respected currency hands in Washington, China’s currency is between 20% and 30% below its true value.

That’s the paradox at the center of this week’s column, and I owe it to a conversation with Mark Sobel, a former senior U.S. Treasury official who spent decades on international monetary policy and later represented the U.S. at the International Monetary Fund. Sobel, now chief economist at the independent Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, walked me through why the yuan’s cheapness is baked into the structure of the Chinese economy.

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Notes: Dual-use satellites are included in both categories. Data is through July 23.

China has accelerated its deployment of civilian and military hardware into orbit, with technological advancements and growing constellations of satellites that help Beijing track events on Earth in real time and in greater detail than ever before.

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