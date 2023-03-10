Yellen delivers in-person warning to US House members on debt ceiling

Yellen delivers in-person warning to US House members on debt ceiling1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- Yellen, in budget testimony before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, said that failure to increase the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap would threaten the economic progress that the United States has made since the COVID-19 pandemic.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to raise the federal debt ceiling without conditions, warning that a default on US debt would cause an "economic and financial catastrophe."
