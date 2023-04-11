Yellen downplays banking woes, says world economy has improved1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shrugged off recent banking spasms to declare the global economy better off than six months ago as she laid out her agenda for a week of meetings with global finance officials in the US capital.
