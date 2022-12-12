Yellen says US inflation will be much lower by end of 20231 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock
