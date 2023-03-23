Yellen says US not considering ‘blanket’ bank deposit insurance3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:59 AM IST
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said regulators aren’t looking to provide “blanket" deposit insurance to stabilize the US banking system, and that the heads of recently failed American lender should be held accountable.
