Yellen wants India in ‘friend-shoring’ list4 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Treasury secy says Western firms diversifying supply chains beyond China
Amid an ‘extremely challenging’ global economic outlook and geopolitical instability, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Friday in New Delhi said that the US will pursue the ‘friendshoring’ approach of deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to supply chains. She said that the Russia-Ukraine war-led elevated food and energy prices were making debt unsustainable for some economies and measures to ease these debt burdens will need to be discussed.