Yellen wants India in ‘friend-shoring’ list

On the need for a global regulation of cryptocurrencies, which India has been pressing for, Yellen said that the US was actively working towards that. “The Biden administration has made a good deal of progress at least in dealing with the issues of illicit finance in connection with cryptocurrencies in the United States…this is an area where international collaboration is really important among public authorities, private sector and other stakeholders," said Yellen. She added that there is a need for high regulatory standard globally. “We need to take steps to reduce the cost of cross-border payments and we are very actively working in the context of financial stability with Financial Action Task Force and multilateral banks like IMF to really address on global basis the risks and some of the benefits from cryptocurrencies, added Yellen.