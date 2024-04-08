Yellen’s tough message to China on exports tests fragile detente

BEIJING—When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met her Chinese counterpart in Switzerland early last year, she tiptoed around controversial issues, only raising trade disagreements during a brief, one-on-one coffee break with Liu He, then China’s vice premier, according to people familiar with the meeting.

In China over the past few days, Yellen wasn’t so shy. She hammered Chinese officials for exporting too many clean-energy goods, warning regional officials, as well as Vice Premier He Lifeng and Premier Li Qiang, to scale back industrial production.

“This is a very important concern of ours. I think my job here is to make sure I’ve explained this very thoroughly and presented this concern at the highest levels of Chinese leadership," Yellen said at a press conference Monday, at the end of her trip. “I do not want to see the U.S. economic relationship or overall relationship with China deteriorate or fray."

The pointed message—delivered in Beijing and in Guangzhou, a metropolis in China’s industrial south—will test a delicate detente between the U.S. and China.

President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have spent more than a year seeking to re-establish a modicum of trust between the world’s two largest economies and prevent a spiral into deeper hostilities. Now, the U.S. is expending some of that goodwill on addressing a growing irritant in Washington: trade.

The Biden administration fears that a wave of Chinese goods could overwhelm American industry, leading to job losses and business closures in a repeat of the China shock, when Chinese exports disrupted global markets at the start of the 21st century. In response, Washington is preparing to raise tariffs on some Chinese goods, including electric vehicles.

Chinese officials and state media outlets, meanwhile, have dismissed Yellen’s warnings about overproduction as a pretext to suppress China’s rise. Beijing is also moving forward with its own challenge to U.S. industrial practices at the World Trade Organization.

On Saturday, after Yellen’s meetings with He in Guangzhou, the two sides agreed to continue conversations on “balanced economic growth." A central U.S. concern is that the Chinese economy has a shortage of domestic demand to absorb its industrial supply, meaning the excess is shipped to global markets, where it depresses prices. Chinese officials will travel to the U.S. next week to continue the talks.

Yellen said that Chinese policymakers should take steps such as bolstering public retirement benefits and making education more affordable to help spur consumer spending. That would help close the imbalance between supply and demand in the Chinese economy, she said.

“And so one possible approach would be to boost demand and to see a larger share of GDP accrue to households to bolster their income," she said at the press conference.

But the talks may not do much to resolve the issue, with both sides likely to dig in. Chinese officials see green industry as a potential antidote to their ailing economy, as a prolonged downturn in the property market has dragged on growth. During the talks, Chinese officials pointed out that the U.S. is also providing generous subsidies to its clean-energy industry, according to a senior Treasury official.

In the U.S., November’s presidential election could prompt the Biden administration to keep up the pressure on Beijing. Biden’s Republican rival Donald Trump, who first placed tariffs on Chinese imports during his presidency, has called for dramatically raising the levies. Democrats in swing states, meanwhile, are also pushing Biden to take more measures against Chinese industry. Repeatedly asked about the possibility of raising tariffs, Yellen said she didn’t want to get ahead of the Biden administration’s policy actions.

“This is a complicated issue that involves their entire macroeconomic and industrial strategy. It’s not going to be solved in an afternoon or a month," Yellen told reporters in Guangzhou.

Other contentious topics cropped up during Yellen’s trip. Chinese officials complained about Washington’s steps to cut off their access to advanced U.S. technology and investment, as well as an effort in Congress to ban TikTok, the viral short-video app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, in the U.S. Yellen raised concerns about Chinese firms and financial institutions helping provide goods to Russia that Moscow is using in its invasion of Ukraine.

“I reinforced that any banks that facilitate significant transactions that channel military or dual-use goods to Russia’s defense industrial base expose themselves to the risk of U.S. sanctions," she said.

Still, Yellen was given a warm welcome. In Guangzhou, she and He Lifeng, the Chinese vice premier, took a boat cruise along the Pearl River, while in Beijing, Yellen toured the Forbidden City. The former Federal Reserve chair is something of a celebrity in China, where her dining choices are closely scrutinized on social media.

When she last visited Beijing in July, her visit to a restaurant specializing in the cuisine of Yunnan province became a viral sensation. The restaurant quickly released a list of the dishes Yellen and her staff ate as the “Money God’s menu," which included a dish of mushrooms with hallucinogenic properties when left uncooked.

In Guangzhou, footage of Yellen eating at a dim sum restaurant quickly made the rounds on Chinese social media. State media praised what they described as her “proficient use of chopsticks." After she ate at a Beijing restaurant on Saturday serving spicy dishes from Sichuan province, one closely watched Chinese social-media account believed to be tied to state media used the meal as an opportunity to underscore the importance of managing the “heat" in U.S.-China bilateral ties.

Some of the mood music was more ominous. During a visit to Peking University, officials at the elite Beijing university requested that the media not photograph students who were meeting with Yellen, citing a desire to protect them from online harassment for having hobnobbed with a senior U.S. official.

“Chinese netizens have been following your trip since the moment you landed in Guangzhou," Premier Li told Yellen when they met in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. “That shows the high expectations they have for the outcomes of your visit and also the expectation and hope for the China-U.S. relationship to continue to grow."

Shen Lu contributed to this article.

