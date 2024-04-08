Yellen’s tough message to China on exports tests fragile detente
Andrew Duehren , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Apr 2024, 04:17 PM IST
SummaryTreasury secretary used a trip to Beijing to warn her counterparts against China’s export practices.
BEIJING—When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met her Chinese counterpart in Switzerland early last year, she tiptoed around controversial issues, only raising trade disagreements during a brief, one-on-one coffee break with Liu He, then China’s vice premier, according to people familiar with the meeting.
