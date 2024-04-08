Yellen’s tough message to China on exports tests fragile detente

In the U.S., November’s presidential election could prompt the Biden administration to keep up the pressure on Beijing. Biden’s Republican rival Donald Trump, who first placed tariffs on Chinese imports during his presidency, has called for dramatically raising the levies. Democrats in swing states, meanwhile, are also pushing Biden to take more measures against Chinese industry. Repeatedly asked about the possibility of raising tariffs, Yellen said she didn’t want to get ahead of the Biden administration’s policy actions.