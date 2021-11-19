Yields tumble on COVID fears, illiquid market seen adding to move

The move created rapid flattening in the curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds as many investors who had bet on steepening were stopped out of their trades. That curve was last at 76 basis points, after reaching 62 basis points on Nov. 12, which was the flattest since March 2020. It is down from 115 basis points on Oct. 6. Liquidity is also expected to worsen next week before the market will close on Thursday for Thanksgiving. The Treasury next week will sell $176 billion in new coupon-bearing supply, including $58 billion in two-year notes and $59 billion in five-year notes on Monday, as well as $59 billion in seven-year notes on Tuesday.

