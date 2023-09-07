Your Expired At-Home Covid-19 Tests May Still Work

Don’t throw out that seemingly outdated at-home rapid Covid-19 test just yet. It may still be good.

The Food and Drug Administration has been extending expiration dates for some authorized at-home, over-the-counter Covid test kits, meaning some unused tests may still be viable. The agency’s updated list of expiration dates may be useful to those reaching for their stash of Covid-19 tests amid new variants and a recent bump in cases and hospitalizations.

Many Americans received free tests from the federal government through a program that has since expired, or from schools. They also bought their own tests during previous waves and may not have touched them since. Covid-19 tests may be more expensive now after the federal government’s public-health emergency, a crisis response designation allowing certain healthcare protocols, ended in May.

While the FDA initially marked many at-home Covid-19 kits with a fairly short shelf life, additional data gathered since then from manufacturers has given the agency more insight into how long the tests can be used accurately.

The FDA has also extended expiration dates for Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral approved for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults, from 12 months to 18 or 24 months.

How is the expiration date determined for an at-home Covid-19 diagnostic test?

Manufacturers have many ways to determine the shelf life of a test, or how long it can be trusted to produce an accurate result. The most accurate way is a real-time stability test.

For a product with a proposed 12-month shelf life, for example, a manufacturer will store it for 13 months, and then test its performance. Based on the results, the manufacturer can set a reliable expiration date for tests as they are packaged and ready for sale. Since that type of stability testing takes time, the FDA has typically authorized at-home Covid-19 tests with a shelf life of about four to six months from the day of manufacture and set expiration dates accordingly.

Why did the FDA decide to update some expiration dates?

As manufacturers continue stability testing at-home Covid-19 kits, they send additional data to the FDA. The agency then updates its database of expiration dates based on the feedback.

“It’s important for people to understand that the reason those expirations existed in the first place is we didn’t have information, just based on the rapid development of testing, on how long the pieces of test were good for," said Rachael Piltch-Loeb, a research scientist at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It’s important to check into whether or not the expiration has been updated."

How can I find out if my test is still valid?

The FDA keeps a test expiration date database. It lists at-home kits in alphabetical order by manufacturer and test name. Find the name of the test you want to check, then look at the expiration date column. If there is an “extended expiration date" link there, it has been extended. Click the link to see the lot number, the original expiration date and the new one.

Is it safe to use my Covid-19 tests if it is past the original or extended expiration date?

No, the FDA doesn’t recommend using at-home Covid-19 diagnostic tests beyond their authorized expiration dates. They could return inaccurate results.

Tests exposed to extreme heat or cold are also likely to be inaccurate, the FDA said. Bring tests left out in the cold or outside in the summer to room temperature before using them. Tests perform best when stored between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. If test lines don’t appear as indicated in the instructions or within the time frame given by the instructions, a new test is needed to get an accurate result.

Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology in the UCLA Health System, said he has recommended patients get new at-home tests if they only have expired ones. That option may not be available to everyone, he said. If you must use an expired test, recently expired tests are more likely to be reliable than older tests, he said.

“If it’s a year expired, go get more tests," Garner said. “If the expiration date was yesterday, it’s probably still going to work."

Where can I get more at-home Covid-19 tests?

Online and bricks-and-mortar retailers and pharmacies sell at-home Covid-19 tests. Local health departments may have free at-home tests or operate free or low-cost Covid-19 testing sites.

The expiration of the federal public-health emergency earlier this year meant the end of a requirement for private insurers to cover the cost of a Covid-19 test. At-home Covid-19 tests sold over the counter are no longer free for people on Medicare.

The federal government in June suspended its program allowing Americans to order at-home Covid-19 tests for free. The program had delivered more than 755 million tests to two-thirds of American households, according to Covid.gov, a federal government website.

With fewer affordable or free options, people who can’t afford to get tested or buy at-home tests may not get tested at all, said Garner, of UCLA Health, “leading to a larger burden of unrecognized Covid as we approach this bump and then, of course, the respiratory bump we’re going to see in the winter."

Write to Ginger Adams Otis at Ginger.AdamsOtis@wsj.com and Jennifer Calfas at jennifer.calfas@wsj.com