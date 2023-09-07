Your Expired At-Home Covid-19 Tests May Still Work
Ginger Adams Otis ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:02 AM IST
SummaryThe FDA has been extending expiration dates for some Covid tests, giving them a longer shelf life.
Don’t throw out that seemingly outdated at-home rapid Covid-19 test just yet. It may still be good.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less