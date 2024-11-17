‘Your input is valuable’: Nirmala Sitharaman responds to middle-class relief plea on X

The Union Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, November 17, responded to a request for relief for the middle-class citizens of the country in a social media post on platform X.

The post was from an individual on the social media platform asking the government to consider providing some financial relief for the middle-class people of Indian society. Tushar Sharma, who authored the post, also highlighted that he understands the “immense challenges” involved in providing some relief but requested the finance minister for the same.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” said Tushar Sharma in his post on platform X on Monday.

Viewing this post on social media, Sitharaman thanked Sharma for his kind words and understanding of the issue. She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as a “responsive government” that listens and attends to people's voices.

“Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable,” said Nirmala Sitharaman in her post on platform X on Monday.

India Inflation India's retail inflation rose to a 14-month-high as the country's consumer price index (CPI) hit 6.21% in October, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. Even though the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 3.1% compared year-on-year in September, the Governor of the central bank, Shaktikanta Das, cautioned that the month’s reading could be “very high.”