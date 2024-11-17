‘Your input is valuable’: Nirmala Sitharaman responds to middle-class relief plea on X

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, November 17, responded to a request for relief for the middle-class citizens of the country amid retail inflation at a 14-month high. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
India's retail inflation rose to a 14-month-high as the country's consumer price index (CPI) hit 6.21% in October: RBI data
India’s retail inflation rose to a 14-month-high as the country’s consumer price index (CPI) hit 6.21% in October: RBI data(PTI Photo / R Senthilkumar)

The Union Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, November 17, responded to a request for relief for the middle-class citizens of the country in a social media post on platform X. 

The post was from an individual on the social media platform asking the government to consider providing some financial relief for the middle-class people of Indian society. Tushar Sharma, who authored the post, also highlighted that he understands the “immense challenges” involved in providing some relief but requested the finance minister for the same.

“We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” said Tushar Sharma in his post on platform X on Monday. 

Also Read | Sitharaman urges IMF, World Bank to stick to core competencies

Viewing this post on social media, Sitharaman thanked Sharma for his kind words and understanding of the issue. She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as a “responsive government” that listens and attends to people's voices.

“Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable,” said Nirmala Sitharaman in her post on platform X on Monday. 

Also Read | Inflation spikes Dec rate cut; factory output holds out hope

India Inflation 

India's retail inflation rose to a 14-month-high as the country's consumer price index (CPI) hit 6.21% in October, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. Even though the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 3.1% compared year-on-year in September, the Governor of the central bank, Shaktikanta Das, cautioned that the month’s reading could be “very high.”

Mint reported earlier that the hike in inflation numbers is fueled by the rise in food prices, which have breached the RBI’s medium-term target of 2 to 6 per cent for the first time in over a year. The inflation figures have cut any expectations of a rate cut in the Indian economy at RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting early next month. 

17 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
