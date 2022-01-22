Your raise might be stock investors’ pay cut

A glance at the economic data casts some light on what has been going on. When the Commerce Department reports fourth-quarter gross domestic product Thursday, economists’ estimates suggest it will show that the economy grew 5.8% from a year earlier. That is a real, or inflation-adjusted, figure. Growth in nominal GDP, which includes inflation, looks as if it will be close to 12%. Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s index of aggregate weekly U.S. payrolls was up 9.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. That figure suggests that, for all the talk about how wages are rising as businesses struggle to find workers, labor’s share of the economy slipped.

