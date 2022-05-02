Your staple thali, served with plenty of inflation

Staple meals in these cities have seen the cost of their ingredients soar by more than 30% in some cases in the past two years, even as incomes have declined or remained little changed for a vast section of the population. Turmeric rose the most in our selection of ingredients—as much as 59%, or 26% per year, in Patna, making the daily lunch dish of rice-dal-bhujiya an expensive affair.

