Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on rising EMIs, house prices, and what lies ahead…

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share insights and infographics on the housing crisis.

"So, rates are up, EMIs have doubled, salaries haven't, and house prices have gone up a lot. What’s next?" Kamath wrote in a post on November 2. He added: "If rates stay up, the slowdown in sales could be a logical precursor to price correction. The cost of capital is correlated globally, Indian rates can't go down if the US rates stay up..." Kamath also attached infographics made by InvestyWise to support his points. This isn't the first time he's used their infographics to make a point. InvestyWise claims to "elevate financial education with engaging, shareable infographics". These particular ones had data sourced from various experts and agencies such as Standard & Poor, Freddie Mac, the US Fed, RedFin, and the National Association of Realtors. Global Impact The post was largely about the US housing market crisis, where astronomical price hikes have made buying a house impossible for a majority of youth.

As per a Wall Street Journal report last month, it is now 52 percent more expensive to buy a home than to rent one because of climbing mortgage rates.

Earlier in April, Kamath had called the “sudden spike" in house rents in India a short-term phenomenon, adding that if the stark mismatch between the trend of buying and renting houses needed to reach an equilibrium, and that he would bet on the former.

“Looks like a short-term phenomenon; as long as you can #rent at 3 percent and #housing loan rates are over 8 percent, this won't work. If I had to bet on house prices going down vs rent going up to reach equilibrium, my bet is still on the former," he wrote on X.

India Insight

In a post on November 1, Kamath explained the current status of the housing markets in India too.

Explaining how the Indian housing market looks, Kamath in a series of tweets wrote, “Interest rates are going up (a lot, significantly higher EMIs) with an aging population, fertility rates below replenishment in most states (avg. age will go up with time, older people need lesser space."

He further added that the residential rental yield is ~3 percent which is nowhere near beating inflation.

“Whenever the black money problem is resolved in India, this market would be most affected (for obvious reasons). Real Estate as an asset class becomes illiquid quickly if you and a few around you sell together," he wrote.

He further questioned, “Why then does a 1000 sqft. apartment still costs so much in Mumbai? And why would you buy, if you can rent at 3 percent."

Experts Insight

A report by property consultant Anarock on 2 October stated that the housing sales across seven cities between January and September period surged 87 percent to 2,72,709 units and had breached the transactions clocked in the entire 2019 pre-COVID year on strong demand. The report added that the sales stood at 1,45,651 units in the January-September period of 2021.

Meanwhile, property buying and selling portal Magicbricks in its recent report said that in Q3 2022, the Pan India rental housing demand (searches) witnessed a cyclical decline of 3.9 percent QoQ, even as the YoY growth was 29.0 percent.

