Zimbabwe Sees Economic Growth Rate More Than Doubling in 2025

Zimbabwe’s economic growth rate will more than double next year as the country recovers from a devastating drought and benefits from rising manufacturing activity, according to government estimates.

Bloomberg
Published17 Aug 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s economic growth rate will more than double next year as the country recovers from a devastating drought and benefits from rising manufacturing activity, according to government estimates. 

Gross domestic product will probably expand 6.5% in 2025, from an estimate of 2% this year, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion said in a policy paper. 

The worst drought in 40 years led to crop failures and increased food insecurity, forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare a state of national disaster in April. The nation is seeking assistance from the United Nations’ World Food Programme and its millers have also said they will need to import about 1.4 million tons of corn to meet demand. 

The southern African nation’s economy is “expected to benefit from the recovery in agriculture, attributable to the expected normal— to —above—normal rainfall season, as well as increased activities in the manufacturing sector, which will benefit from investments in new steel production,” it said. 

The agriculture sector is forecast to grow 23.6% next year, compared with an estimated contraction of 21.2% in 2024. 

A unit of China’s Tsingshan Holding Group recently started to produce steel at its new plant in central Zimbabwe. 

The report also flagged the April introduction of a new bullion-backed currency, the ZiG, as key step in its dedollarization program and attempt to “re-establish a mono-currency regime, backed by a domestic currency that can spur domestic production and boost exports by making local products more competitive in international markets.”

While the ZiG has “significantly stabilized the macro-economic environment,” medium- to -long term soundness requires consistent implementation of policy reforms, well-managed liquidity injections into the domestic market, foreign-currency generation and supply, the ministry said. 

Other Highlights: 

--With assistance from Desmond Kumbuka, Rene Vollgraaff and Ana Monteiro.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 12:17 AM IST
HomeEconomyZimbabwe Sees Economic Growth Rate More Than Doubling in 2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue