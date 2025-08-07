Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sharply reacts to Trump tariffs on India: ‘Global powers will always bully us, unless...’

Eternally owned Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, reacted to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump via a social media post on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Goyal emphasised that global powers will ‘bully’ India unless the nation takes its destiny into its own hands.

In his post, Goyal also highlighted that there is no other way for India than to collectively decide and become the 'world's largest, most unapologetic superpower' with the help of technology, defence, and ambition.

“Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defence, and most importantly, in ambition,” said Deepinder Goyal in his recent post on X.

The Zomato founder also claimed that every few years, world nations remind India of its place amongst others and, with the help of tariffs and other tools, try to send a message to the nation.

“Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India,” said Goyal in his post.

US tariffs on India US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 6 August 2025 imposing an additional 25% tariff rate on all imports from India, on top of the pre-existing 25% rates, which became effective on 1 August 2025, and the 10% baseline tariff rates on all US imports.

After Trump's move, now India is among the nations with heavy US tariffs imposed by the United States, as exporters try to deal with diminishing margins over the tariff hike amid the raging global trade war.

On 30 July 2025, before the tariff deadline came into effect, the US President scrapped the expected trade deal and imposed a 25% rate on all imports from India on top of the baseline import duties.

“India’s tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” said Trump in his Truth Social post earlier.

Mint reported earlier that the 25% import duty announced on 30 July will come into effect on Thursday, 7 August 2025 (9:30 a.m. IST), and the additional 25% tariff announced on 6 August will come into effect on 27 August 2025.