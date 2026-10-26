The long shadow of ‘zombie firms’ on India Inc, in charts

Half recovery

There are companies that have spent several years in the stressed or zombie sets. For example, IVRCL has had an ICR below 1 since 2014-15 at least, and Unitech since 2015-16. But there are also companies, even with solid businesses, that enter this set only to exit it later. For example, telecom major Bharti Airtel had an ICR below 1 from 2018-19 to 2020-21, resulting in its classification as a zombie in 2020-21. However, it has since become healthier and pulled itself out. Conversely, its rival Vodafone has lingered there since 2018-19.