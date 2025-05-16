Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th result OUT: 93.8% pass rate, girls outshine boys again, direct link to download marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the SSLC (Class 10) examination results for the academic year 2024–25. The results were released at 9:00 AM today, with the state registering an impressive overall pass rate of 93.8% - a notable improvement from last year’s 91.5%.

This year, a total of 8,71,239 students sat for the examinations conducted in March, out of which 8,17,261 candidates successfully cleared them. Girls continued their academic dominance, achieving a pass rate of 95.88%, significantly ahead of boys who registered a pass percentage of 91.74%. This marks a gender gap of over four percentage points favouring female students.

Out of the 12,485 schools that took part in the SSLC examinations, 4,917 institutions secured a flawless 100% pass rate. Among the subjects, science proved to be the top scorer's choice, with 10,838 students attaining a perfect score of 100.

Sivagangai district emerged as the leading performer in the state, boasting a pass percentage of 98.31%, reinforcing its consistent record of academic excellence.

Students can view their individual scorecards online via the official websites — [www.tnresults.nic.in](http://www.tnresults.nic.in), [www.dge.tn.gov.in](http://www.dge.tn.gov.in), or through DigiLocker. To access their results, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the prescribed format.

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2025: 1. Visit the official results portal: [tnresults.nic.in](http://www.tnresults.nic.in)

2. Click on the link labelled “SSLC March 2025 Results” on the homepage

3. Input your registration number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY)

4. Click the ‘Submit’ button

5. Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise scores, total marks, and pass/fail status

6. Download and print the result for future use until the original marksheet is issued by the school