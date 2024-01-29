Academic session 2024-25: Delhi Education department to hold key meeting on February 1, to review admission process
The Delhi Education department will chair a meeting on February 1 to address the modalities of the admission process for the academic session 2024-25.
The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education will convene a meeting on February 1 and address the modalities of the admission process for the academic session 2024-25, reported PTI.
