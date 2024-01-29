The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education will convene a meeting on February 1 and address the modalities of the admission process for the academic session 2024-25, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DoE officials informed that the meeting will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education director and all deputy directors of education.

Directorate of Education circular released on January 24, the notice stated that the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session will be reviewed in the meeting in order to make the admission process hassle free and facilitate the parents.

The circular read, "A meeting under the chairpersonship of the Additional Directorate of Education will be convened at 11 am on February 1 at New Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat Delhi, to discuss the modalities regarding plan admissions."

Class X and XII students of 2024-25 academic session will be offered the choice to sit for the multiple board format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct multiple board exams in the next academic session for the first time to reduce stress among students, a senior official at the ministry of education informed TOI. However, the last time board exams had to be split into two was due to Covid-19 in 2021.

Moreover the official reported that the new system of twice-a-year board exams for Class X and XII will not be mandatory. He said, "If a candidate is prepared and is satisfied with the score in one set of exams, he can choose not to appear for the next exam," reported TOI. The best of the two board exam scores would be considered for the final results and merit list, as per media reports.

Earlier, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the twice-a-year board format will be rolled out from 2024-25 academic year. Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Which means this will be adopted from the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII. This will be effective from the present Class IX and XI students," reported TOI.

(With inputs from PTI)

