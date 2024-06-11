Admissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC

The introduction of biannual admissions in universities aims to align India's higher education system with international standards, according to UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar.

Fareha Naaz
First Published11:41 AM IST
The UGC on Tuesday announced that university admissions in India will be permitted twice a year which will align the country with foreign institutions.
The UGC on Tuesday announced that university admissions in India will be permitted twice a year which will align the country with foreign institutions.(HT)

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that admissions to universities in India will be permitted twice a year, aligning with foreign institutions, reported PTI.

UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said, “Universities in India will be allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign institutions.”

He added, “Biannual admissions in universities to be offered in July-August and January-February from 2024-25 session.” The UGC chief further noted that industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities.

These biannual admissions in universities is being made to align India's higher education system with global educational standards, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar informed news agency PTI.

This is a developing story, more details awaited….

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationAdmissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,394.35
07:15 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-168.2 (-3.69%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.75
07:16 AM | 11 JUN 2024
3.5 (2.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

270.70
07:16 AM | 11 JUN 2024
11.6 (4.48%)

Tata Steel

182.55
07:16 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.35 (1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tejas Networks

1,394.50
07:07 AM | 11 JUN 2024
110 (8.56%)

Home First Finance Company India

934.10
07:07 AM | 11 JUN 2024
70.25 (8.13%)

Linde India

9,077.95
07:07 AM | 11 JUN 2024
636.55 (7.54%)

Jupiter Wagons

667.50
07:07 AM | 11 JUN 2024
44.8 (7.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.00-1,327.00
    Chennai
    73,169.00-1,045.00
    Delhi
    73,027.00-540.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.00-1,116.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue