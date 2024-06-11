Admissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that admissions to universities in India will be permitted twice a year, aligning with foreign institutions, reported PTI.

UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said, “Universities in India will be allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign institutions.”

He added, “Biannual admissions in universities to be offered in July-August and January-February from 2024-25 session.” The UGC chief further noted that industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities.

These biannual admissions in universities is being made to align India's higher education system with global educational standards, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar informed news agency PTI.