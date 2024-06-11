Hello User
Business News/ Education / Admissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC

Admissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC

Fareha Naaz

The introduction of biannual admissions in universities aims to align India's higher education system with international standards, according to UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC on Tuesday announced that university admissions in India will be permitted twice a year which will align the country with foreign institutions.

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that admissions to universities in India will be permitted twice a year, aligning with foreign institutions, reported PTI.

UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said, “Universities in India will be allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign institutions."

He added, “Biannual admissions in universities to be offered in July-August and January-February from 2024-25 session." The UGC chief further noted that industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities.

These biannual admissions in universities is being made to align India's higher education system with global educational standards, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar informed news agency PTI.

This is a developing story, more details awaited….

