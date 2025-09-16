AFCAT Results 2025 declared at afcat.cdac.in – What's next? Direct link, steps to download PDF - all you need to know

AFCAT Results 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the AFCAT Result 2025 for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2. Candidates can now check the result from the official portal: afcat.cdac.in

Candidates will need their respective registration number and password to check the qualifying status and download the result PDF.

AFCAT Result 2025: How to check? You can check your AFCAT Result through the following steps:

Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in 2. Scroll down and click on the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link.

3. On the login page, enter your email ID, password, and captcha code.

4. Click Submit to view your result.

5. Download the result PDF.

6. Candidates are advised to take out a printout of the result for future reference.

What's next after the AFCAT Results? Candidates who clear the AFCAT examination will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

The final merit list will be made on the basis of group and psychological tests and medical examinations of the selected candidates.

AFCAT Exam 2025 The AFCAT exam was conducted on August 23, 24 and 25.

The AFCAT 2 Result 2025 is for aspirants seeking entry into the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches of the IAF. The result includes section-wise marks, overall scores, and the official cutoff, which determines eligibility for the next stage—the AFSB interview and medical examination.

AFCAT site not loading? Here's what to do Many a time the AFCAT website crashes due to server overload.

On the AFCAT 2 2025 result date, several candidates try to check their results simultaneously which causes delays or temporary crashes. In such cases, refreshing the page can help.