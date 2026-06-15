Ahmedabad Cyber Police crack down on Re-NEET paper fraud network operating on Telegram

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud network accused of falsely promising NEET aspirants access to the RE-NEET examination question paper and papers for other competitive examinations.

According to investigators, the accused used Telegram and other social media platforms to circulate misleading advertisements, luring students and parents with promises of access to the RE-NEET question paper and confidential examination-related information in exchange for advance payments.

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The accused, identified as Sumer Singh and Akash, both residents of Rajasthan, allegedly created multiple Telegram channels and IDs to spread false claims. During the investigation, police identified a Telegram channel named "Raghav_singh_neet" and around seven other channels allegedly linked to the operation.

Investigators found that the channels had been supplied to a Telegram user operating under the name "Private Mafia".

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The two accused were arrested for allegedly running an online fraud racket that falsely claimed to provide access to the RE-NEET examination question paper.

According to the investigation, they circulated advertisements across Telegram, Instagram, and other social media platforms, falsely claiming they could provide the RE-NEET question paper as well as papers for other competitive examinations.

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Accused allegedly used fake testimonials to gain trust Investigators believe the network employed a systematic strategy to build credibility among students. According to police, once a Telegram channel attracted around 400 premium members, associates linked to the accused would join the group posing as successful candidates and post messages claiming they had received authentic examination material.

Authorities said the accused launched a dedicated RE-NEET Telegram group shortly after the re-examination was announced and specifically targeted students seeking information about the test.

Re-examination ordered after paper leak allegations The NEET-UG examination was originally conducted on May 3 but was later cancelled after authorities discovered that the question paper had been leaked before the test.

Following widespread criticism from students and opposition parties, the government ordered a re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21. To address concerns raised by candidates, officials also announced that students would be given an additional 15 minutes during the fresh examination to complete formalities and fill in required details.

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Dharmendra Pradhan urges students to remain confident Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured students that the re-test would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner and urged them not to lose confidence.

"Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner," Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal.

Exam cancellation triggered anxiety among aspirants The cancellation of the May 3 examination led to widespread anxiety among NEET aspirants, many of whom expressed concerns about having to retake the highly competitive test.

Several reports of student suicides also emerged following the announcement of the re-examination, with families citing stress and uncertainty surrounding the exam.

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