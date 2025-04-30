AHSEC Class 12 result 2025 OUT: Assam Board declares HS results at ahsec.assam.gov.in | How to check, direct link here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Class 12 results 2025. Assam Class 12 students, who had appeared for HS Class 12 exams can now check results on the official website of the AHSEC. The official websites that the students can check their results at are assamresult.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Students who had appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 exams 2025 can visit the official websites and check their scores.

AHSEC Class 12 result 2025: Where to check The AHSEC Class results 2025 are out now! As many as 3.02 lakh students who had appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 board exams 2025 from February 13 to March 17 will be checking their results today, April 30.

They can check their results at assamresult.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Students can also simply click at ‘RESULT LINK (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) LIVE NOW’ to check their Class 12 results.

AHSEC Class 12 result 2025: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website: Go to ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Find the result link on the homepage ‘RESULT LINK (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) LIVE NOW’ and click on it or click here

A new window for AHSEC Class 12 students to check their results will open.

Step 3: On the new windown, add your roll number and registration number that's on your admit card and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Check your result and download the digital marksheet for future purpose

Step 5: Also take out a printout of your marksheet

AHSEC Class 12 result 2025: Stream-wise results As per the official data, as many as 2.26 lakh students who appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 boards 2025 in Arts stream have passed in the exams. In the Arts stream, 81.03 per cent students have passed the exams.

In Commerce stream, 17,746 students appeared for their Class 12 board exams and of them, 82.18 per cent (14,584) have passed.

