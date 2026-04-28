AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be released today at 10:30 AM — Check steps to download

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 results on Tuesday, 28 April, at 10:30 AM, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 via a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2026 on official websites such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Results for all streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — will be announced today.

This year, a total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026, which was conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.

Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to be considered as qualified for higher education.

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

Students can download their mark sheets by following these steps:

1. Visit the official AHSEC website

2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’

3. Enter roll number and registration number

4. Submit the details

5. The result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future use

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays on result day

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Official websites

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Alternative ways to check result

DigiLocker

Upolobdha mobile app

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