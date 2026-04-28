AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be released today at 10:30 AM — Check steps to download

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 results on Tuesday, 28 April, at 10:30 AM, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 via a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2026 on official websites such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.
Results for all streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — will be announced today.
This year, a total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026, which was conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.
Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to be considered as qualified for higher education.
Students can download their mark sheets by following these steps:
1. Visit the official AHSEC website
2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’
3. Enter roll number and registration number
4. Submit the details
5. The result will appear on the screen
6. Download and save it for future use
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays on result day
Catch all AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE updates here:
Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 via a press conference.
Name of the School along with the district code
Student Name
Roll Number
Father & Mother Name
Date of Birth (DOB)
Subjects
Subject-wise marks
Total Percentage
Grades
Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
1. Visit the official AHSEC website
2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’
3. Enter roll number and registration number
4. Submit the details
5. The result will appear on the screen
6. Download and save it for future use
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Assam Board Class 10 results were announced on April 10. 65.62 per cent of the total 4,29,249 students cleared it, with girls outshining boys.
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 will be released on Tuesday, 28 April, at 10:30 AM
Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to be considered as qualified for higher education.
A total of 3,30,744 students who appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 are awaiting result
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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