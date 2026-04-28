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AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be released today at 10:30 AM — Check steps to download

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Assam Board Class 12 Results 2026 will be announced shortly today at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Check all updates here.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Apr 2026, 08:03:18 AM IST
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE(HT_PRINT)

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 results on Tuesday, 28 April, at 10:30 AM, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 via a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their Assam HS Result 2026 on official websites such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Results for all streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — will be announced today.

This year, a total of 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026, which was conducted from February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state.

Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to be considered as qualified for higher education.

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

Students can download their mark sheets by following these steps:

1. Visit the official AHSEC website

2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’

3. Enter roll number and registration number

4. Submit the details

5. The result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future use

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays on result day

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Official websites

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Alternative ways to check result

  • DigiLocker
  • Upolobdha mobile app

Catch all AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE updates here:

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Follow updates here:
28 Apr 2026, 08:03:18 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: What time is the result?

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 will be announced at 10:30 AM

28 Apr 2026, 07:45:48 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Which streams will get result today?

Results for all streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — will be announced today.

28 Apr 2026, 07:35:11 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Who will announce the result?

Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will announce the AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 via a press conference.

28 Apr 2026, 07:13:39 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Details to verify on scorecard

Name of the School along with the district code

Student Name

Roll Number

Father & Mother Name

Date of Birth (DOB)

Subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total Percentage

Grades

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

28 Apr 2026, 07:12:22 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to download result

1. Visit the official AHSEC website

2. Click on ‘HS Examination Result 2026’

3. Enter roll number and registration number

4. Submit the details

5. The result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future use

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28 Apr 2026, 07:08:37 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Alternative ways to check result

DigiLocker

Upolobdha mobile app

28 Apr 2026, 06:59:14 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: When were Class 10 results announced? How was the result?

Assam Board Class 10 results were announced on April 10. 65.62 per cent of the total 4,29,249 students cleared it, with girls outshining boys.

28 Apr 2026, 06:51:15 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Official website under maintenance

28 Apr 2026, 06:50:26 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: Official websites

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

28 Apr 2026, 06:45:16 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: When will the result be announced

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 will be released on Tuesday, 28 April, at 10:30 AM

28 Apr 2026, 06:45:16 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: What are the passing marks?

Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to be considered as qualified for higher education.

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28 Apr 2026, 06:45:16 AM IST

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026: 3 lakh students await result

A total of 3,30,744 students who appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 are awaiting result

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