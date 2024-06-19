AI course: JMI begins registration for ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’; Details here

The Department of Computer Engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will host a three-week Short-Term Training Programme (STTP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), from July 1.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published01:39 PM IST
AI course: Candidates willing to appear for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning programme must qualify certain criteria to be eligible.
Dates

Registration for the 50-hour programme commenced on Wednesday, June 19. The course will start on July 1 and conclude by July 19.

Eligibility criteria

Prospective candidates interested in participating in the programme must meet specific eligibility criteria, which include holding a diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD degree with a background in mathematics. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Seats

“A total of 130 seats are available for the course, out of which 80 students will be taken for offline classes on First Come First Served Basis (FSFS), and 50 students will be admitted online,” JMI's notice reads.

Course details

The course includes 20 hours of theory classes and 30 hours of practical sessions. Experts from various prestigious universities across the globe, including JMI, other central/foreign universities, IITs, IITs, IIITs, industry professionals, and more, will act as resource persons for the course.

It will be based on the below mentioned module, comprising of five elements:

  • Introduction of AI & Python Basics
  • Applied Data Science with Python
  • Machine Learning Algorithms
  • Deep Learning for Computer Vision with Keras & Tensorflow
  • Deep Learning for NLP with Keras & Tensorflow

Fees

The registration fee for JMI students is 4,500 and that for non-JMI students is 6,500. In addition to this, students can avail 500 discount by applying for virtual course. Industry participants would be charged 10,000 while foreign and NRI students will have to pay a sum of $150 to participate in the programme.

“Additional information as well as Online registration link will be available on official website of the university at the following link ww.jmi.ac.in/sttp-aiml2024 from 19th June, 2024,” the notice adds.

