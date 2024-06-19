AI course: JMI begins registration for ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’; Details here

Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Department of Computer Engineering is set to conduct a three-week long Short-Term Training Programme (STTP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in a hybrid format.

Dates Registration for the 50-hour programme commenced on Wednesday, June 19. The course will start on July 1 and conclude by July 19.

Eligibility criteria Prospective candidates interested in participating in the programme must meet specific eligibility criteria, which include holding a diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD degree with a background in mathematics. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Seats “A total of 130 seats are available for the course, out of which 80 students will be taken for offline classes on First Come First Served Basis (FSFS), and 50 students will be admitted online,” JMI's notice reads.

Course details The course includes 20 hours of theory classes and 30 hours of practical sessions. Experts from various prestigious universities across the globe, including JMI, other central/foreign universities, IITs, IITs, IIITs, industry professionals, and more, will act as resource persons for the course.

Also Read | Best drill machines for home: Top 10 high power drill machines

It will be based on the below mentioned module, comprising of five elements:

Introduction of AI & Python Basics

Applied Data Science with Python

Machine Learning Algorithms

Deep Learning for Computer Vision with Keras & Tensorflow

Deep Learning for NLP with Keras & Tensorflow

Also Read | Computer-science majors graduate into a world of fewer opportunities

Fees The registration fee for JMI students is ₹4,500 and that for non-JMI students is ₹6,500. In addition to this, students can avail ₹500 discount by applying for virtual course. Industry participants would be charged ₹10,000 while foreign and NRI students will have to pay a sum of $150 to participate in the programme.