AIAPGET 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. The agency will administer this screening test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush.

Candidates who wish to appear for the AIAPGET 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. The essential login credentials needed to download the hall ticket include the application number and date of birth. All candidates must read and adhere to the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

The AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted on July 6 for the academic session 2024-25 in a computer-based format.

Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket Follow the below-mentioned steps to access the AIAPGET 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the ‘All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click the “Release of Admit Card for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2024" link.

Step 4: Select the "Click Here to Download Admit Card" tab.

Step 5: Provide login credentials, including security pin, before clicking on ‘Submit.’

Step 6: Check and download the admit card.

The NTA notification about the Admit Card states, “Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ for the latest updates regarding the examination."

It adds that in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in

Notably, the Admit Card provisionally issued to candidates is contingent upon meeting eligibility conditions. However, issuance of the Admit Card does not imply confirmation of eligibility, which will be further verified during later stages of the admission process.

The Admit Card will not be dispatched by post. Hence, candidates are advised to download the admit card and retain hard copies for future reference. The NTA further advised candidates against any alterations to the Admit Card.

