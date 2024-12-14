The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the admit cards for the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on December 15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their registration number and date of birth.

The AIBE 19 exam, initially scheduled for December 1, 2024, was postponed and will now be held on December 22, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode across the country.

Admit Card Details The admit card will contain crucial information, including the candidate’s name, father’s/husband’s name, enrolment number, category, exam date and timings, reporting time, and the address of the exam center. It will also include essential instructions for exam day.

Steps to Download the AIBE 19 Admit Card Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Your AIBE 19 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for the exam.

About the AIBE 19 Exam The AIBE is mandatory for Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduates aspiring to practice law in India. Candidates must score at least 45% to pass the exam, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need a minimum of 40%. Successful candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP), allowing them to practice law in Indian courts.

The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions and is conducted in an open-book format, allowing candidates to refer to legal texts such as Bare Acts during the test. The question paper is distributed in sets (A, B, C, and D).

Key Dates for AIBE 19 Admit Card Release Date: December 15, 2024

Exam Date: December 22, 2024 (10:00 AM to 1:30 PM)