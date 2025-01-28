AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will declare the All India Bar Examination, AIBE XIX results soon. After the results are announced, candidates can check their results on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com by submitting the login credentials.

AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result. After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Essential credentials required to access results include registration ID and password. The AIBE exam was conducted on December 22, 2024 across 50 Indian cities.

The BCI issued a notice with reference to mismatch between QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during AIBE-XIX examination. Clarifying the evaluation procedure, the BCI said, "Result will be evaluated based on the QuestionPaper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number."

How to download AIBE 19 Exam Result 2024? Step 1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2. On the home page, click on AIBE 19 result 2025 link.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page where login credentials need to be entered.

Step 4. Prove the login credentials

Step 5. Click on submit, view and download AIBE Result.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

AIBE 19 answer key The Bar Council issued the provisional answer keys on December 28, 2024. The window to raise objections and challenge answer key closed on January 10, 2025. AIBE 19 final answer keys will be released along with results.

Qualifying criteria To qualify AIBE 19 exam, general and OBC category candidates need to secure 45% marks. Meanwhile, SC/ST and PwD candidates need at least 40% marks to pass the exam, as per the AIBE 19 qualifying criteria.