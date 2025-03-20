AIBE 19 Result 2024 LIVE: The Bar Council of India is yet to announce the AIBE 19 Results 2024. Once declared, the candidates can check the All India Bar Examination results on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The provisional answer key for AIBE 19 was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could raise objections from December 30 to January 10, 2025.

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn, comprising 7 questions from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C, and 7 others from SET D.

AIBE 19 Results 2024

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, and consisted of 100 questions across 19 topics.

How to check AIBE 19 Result 2024:

Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 19 Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

4. Click "Submit" to view your result.

5. Check your result and download the scorecard.

