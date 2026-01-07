AIBE 20 Result 2025: Bar Council of India releases scores at allindiabarexamination.com. Check details

AIBE 20 result 2025: The Bar Council of India has announced the All India Bar Examination-XX (AIBE-XX) on Wednesday, 7 January. All the candidates who took the All India Bar Examination can view their results and scorecards on the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com, once the link is activated.

The AIBE 20 was conducted on 30 November 2025 across 399 examination centres located in 56 different cities of the country. A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examination. The total of 2,51,968 candidates included 1,65,613 male candidates, 86,336 female candidates, and 19 transgender candidates.

The overall pass percentage of AIBE XX stands at 69.21% with 1,74,386 candidates qualified in total. Among the male candidates, 1,13,063 qualified, while 61,310 female and 13 transgender candidates qualified.

In terms of category, 90,111 candidates from the unreserved category qualified the examination, while 53,513 from other backward classes (OBCs), 25,290 Scheduled Caste (SC), and 5,472 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates qualified.

The Bar Council previously issued a provisional answer key, and objections were invited from candidates regarding the question and answer key. All objections received were reviewed by the Subject Oversight Committee, and their report was presented to the Monitoring Committee.

After careful consideration and deliberation, the Monitoring Committee decided to withdraw a total of five questions out of 100, as these were identified as incorrect in the question and answer key. Additionally, the Committee decided to award full marks to candidates who selected either of two answers for two questions, which were found to have two correct options, the Bar Council said.

Hence, the result was calculated on the basis of 95 marks. Accordingly, the qualifying marks for General and OBC category candidates are 43 (45% of 95 marks after rounding off), and the qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD category candidates are 38 (40% of 95 marks).