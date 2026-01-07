AIBE exam results awaited: When were All India Bar Examination results declared in 2025? Check steps to download

On Tuesday, the BCI published the final answer key PDFs for AIBE 20 2025 on its official site - allindiabarexamination.com.
“All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalised accordingly,” said BCI in the notice issued on 6 January 2025.
The exam consisted of 100 questions across 19 topics. As many as 20 questions were “withdrawn” from the final key. The results for AIBE XX will be based on this final answer key.
The AIBE XIX results, for the All India Bar Examination conducted on 22 December 2024, were declared on 21 March 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination can follow these steps to download their scorecards once the results are out:
To check the results for the All India Bar Examination conducted in 2025, students will essentially require their registration ID and password.
To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates in the general and OBC categories must score at least 45%, while those in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must score a minimum of 40%.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.