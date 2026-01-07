AIBE exam results awaited: When were All India Bar Examination results declared in 2025? Check steps to download

AIBE 20 2025: Final Answer Key OUT On Tuesday, the BCI published the final answer key PDFs for AIBE 20 2025 on its official site - allindiabarexamination.com.

“All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalised accordingly,” said BCI in the notice issued on 6 January 2025.

The exam consisted of 100 questions across 19 topics. As many as 20 questions were “withdrawn” from the final key. The results for AIBE XX will be based on this final answer key.

When were the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) results declared in 2025? The AIBE XIX results, for the All India Bar Examination conducted on 22 December 2024, were declared on 21 March 2025.

How to Check AIBE Results: Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination can follow these steps to download their scorecards once the results are out:

Visit the official AIBE website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE result link available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Log in using your credentials.

The AIBE results will be displayed on the screen.

Check your score and download the results for future reference. AIBE 20: Essential credentials To check the results for the All India Bar Examination conducted in 2025, students will essentially require their registration ID and password.

