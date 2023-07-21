AICTE approves proposals of new engineering colleges in India; launches UG semi-conductors courses: Report2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
AICTE has approved proposals for 89 engineering colleges in India. It has also given approval for 80 institutions to offer undergraduate courses in VLSI semiconductors.
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved proposals of 89 engineering colleges across India, News18 has reported. Of this 89 colleges, the report stated that 44 would be self-financing private institutions while 27 would be government-run colleges. The remaining 18 institutions which will provide undergraduate, graduate, and diploma programmes would be state-run private universities, state-run colleges, and deemed-to-be universities, the report added.
