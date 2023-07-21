"Moratorium for establishing new institution in engineering and technology has been lifted from AY (academic year) 2023-24. However, for establishing a new institution in engineering and technology, preference shall be given to the applicant offering courses in multidisciplinary area in-line with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in STEM," the AICTE had said in its March release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}