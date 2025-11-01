AIIMS INICET 2026 Admit Card out today: How to download, date of examination, and key instructions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to release the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 today for the session starting in January.

This admit card will be for candidates who wish to pursue postgraduation courses at AIIMS and some other institutes, and are appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET). The candidates can download their admit cards through the official AIIMS website for examination-related details, aiimsexams.ac.in

The admit card can be fetched from the website only.

Here's how to download the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026: 1. Log on to the official website of AIIMS for exam-related details (aiimsexams.ac.in)

2. Click on the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 option on the homepage

3. A pop-up window will open where the candidate has to enter their login details.

4. Click on the submit button, after which the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

Details about the examination The AIIMS INICET examination is set to be held on Sunday, 9 November 2025. Results will be declared on 15 November, 2025, as per the AIIMS website. Candidates have to answer 200 questions in a span of three hours. Wrong answers carry negative marking, wherein each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of one-third marks from the total.

The question paper for this exam is divided into four parts, with each comprising 50 questions. Thus, candidates should ideally take 45 minutes to complete each set of 50 questions.

What is the INI-CET examination? INI-CET , which stands for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, is an examination conducted by AIIMS for admissions into its postgraduation courses like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh).

The candidates' performance in these examination will determine which of the 10 AIIMS they will get to enroll into. The 10 AIIMS across India are located in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Nagpur, Raipur, and Rishikesh, Bathinda, Bibinagar, along with other institutes like NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGI Candigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, and SCRIMST, Trivandrum.