AIMA MAT 2022 May Session: Registrations begin. Check here for dates, process
Registration for the All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT 2022 May session has commenced. Candidates are suggested to apply for the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams on the official website. 

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of AIMA MAT – mat.aima.in. Candidates can also check the official website for all the latest updates on the MAT 2022 registrations and MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams. The registration process is online. 

AIMA MAT 2022: Important Dates

As per the details on the website, the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam registrations will end on 9 May. The Phase 2 Exams registrations will end on 23 May.

Admit cards for AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam will be available for download on the website from 11 May.

The AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 2 Exam admit card will be available for download by the candidates from 25 May 2022.

Here's how to Apply for AIMA MAT 2022 May Session

-Go to the official website of AIMA MAT: mat.aima.in.

-Click on the link that states May 2022 PBT Registration on the homepage.

-Enter all the required details correctly on the registration link.

-Log in to your account using the registration details.

-Fill in the MAT 2022 application form by providing all the information.

-Pay the application fee and click on submit.

-Take a printout of the form for reference.

 

 

