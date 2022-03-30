Registration for the All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT 2022 May session has commenced. Candidates are suggested to apply for the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams on the official website.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of AIMA MAT – mat.aima.in. Candidates can also check the official website for all the latest updates on the MAT 2022 registrations and MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams. The registration process is online.

AIMA MAT 2022: Important Dates

As per the details on the website, the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam registrations will end on 9 May. The Phase 2 Exams registrations will end on 23 May.

Admit cards for AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 Exam will be available for download on the website from 11 May.

The AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 2 Exam admit card will be available for download by the candidates from 25 May 2022.

Here's how to Apply for AIMA MAT 2022 May Session

-Go to the official website of AIMA MAT: mat.aima.in.

-Click on the link that states May 2022 PBT Registration on the homepage.

-Enter all the required details correctly on the registration link.

-Log in to your account using the registration details.

-Fill in the MAT 2022 application form by providing all the information.

-Pay the application fee and click on submit.

-Take a printout of the form for reference.

