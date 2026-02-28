AISSEE 2026 result OUT: Check scorecard at exams.nta.nic.in for admission to Sainik Schools

AISSEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026, commencing the admission process for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country.

The results were on declared on 27 February for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country. Candidates who appeared for the AISSEE 2026 exam can check their scorecards at testing agency's official website — exams.nta.nic.in.

How to check AISSEE 2026 result Follow the steps given below to download AISSEE 2026 result

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to Sainik Schools Society.

Step 3: Select one of the two options available on the home page

“List Of Candidates Who Qualified Or Not Qualified AISSEE – 2026 Exam Held On 18.01.2026 For Admission To Class-VI (Academic Year 2026-27)”

“List Of Candidates Who Qualified Or Not Qualified AISSEE – 2026 Exam Held On 18.01.2026 For Admission To Class-IX (Academic Year 2026-27)” Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. To check scores, type Ctrl and F keys, which will open search bar. Type name, roll number or application number to check scorecard.

More about AISSEE 2026 exam This examination was conducted across 190 cities at 464 exam centres in pen and paper mode on January 18. Those candidates who qualified this exam are eligible for the next round, which is counselling.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per the prescribed norms at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the notification states.

It further noted, “Admission in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only.”

Urging aspiring candidates to register for counselling process, another notice dated 21 February states, “candidates seeking admission through the All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) process for the academic year 2026 shall mandatorily register on the official online counselling portal. Portal address for counseling is: - (https://pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/).”

The registration and correction window for AISSAC 2026 commenced on 22 January and will remain open till 10:00 AM on 28 February. After this deadline, no application will be accepted.

For more information and admission related queries, candidates can reach out via email at admission.sss@gov.in.