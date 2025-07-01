AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, declared the AKTU One View Result 2025 on Tuesday, July 1.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the university's official website — aktu.ac.in.

AKTU One View Result 2025 Direct Link Students can view their AKTU Results 2025 by directly clicking on this link.

AKTU One View Result 2025: How to check — step-by-step guide Students can check the AKTU One View Result through the following steps:

Visit the official website of AKTU. 2. Next, click on the AKTU One View Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on the Submit button after entering your details.

5. Check the result and download the same for future reference

AKTU One View Result 2025: Credentials required Candidates will need to enter their roll number to check the respective AKTU results.

AKTU marksheet 2025 details Students must ensure that the AKTU marksheet contains the following information:

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result status

Result Date AKTU in Uttar Pradesh Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University.