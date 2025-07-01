AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, declared the AKTU One View Result 2025 on Tuesday, July 1.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the university's official website — aktu.ac.in.
Students can view their AKTU Results 2025 by directly clicking on this link.
Students can check the AKTU One View Result through the following steps:
2. Next, click on the AKTU One View Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on the Submit button after entering your details.
5. Check the result and download the same for future reference
Candidates will need to enter their roll number to check the respective AKTU results.
Students must ensure that the AKTU marksheet contains the following information:
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University.
To date, AKTU has 592 affiliated institutes spread across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.