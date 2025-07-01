Subscribe

AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view

AKTU One View Result 2025: The results were declared on Tuesday. Here's the direct link to check the results

Livemint
Updated1 Jul 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Advertisement
AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view
AKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, declared the AKTU One View Result 2025 on Tuesday, July 1.

Advertisement

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the university's official website — aktu.ac.in.

AKTU One View Result 2025 Direct Link

Students can view their AKTU Results 2025 by directly clicking on this link.

AKTU One View Result 2025: How to check — step-by-step guide

Students can check the AKTU One View Result through the following steps:

  1. Visit the official website of AKTU.

2. Next, click on the AKTU One View Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on the Submit button after entering your details.

5. Check the result and download the same for future reference

Advertisement

AKTU One View Result 2025: Credentials required

Candidates will need to enter their roll number to check the respective AKTU results.

AKTU marksheet 2025 details

Students must ensure that the AKTU marksheet contains the following information:

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result status
  • Result Date

AKTU in Uttar Pradesh

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 

The university was established in 2000 by Act of 2000, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. In 2015, the university was officially renamed as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University.

Advertisement

To date, AKTU has 592 affiliated institutes spread across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationAKTU One View Result 2025 OUT — Check direct link; steps to view
Read Next Story