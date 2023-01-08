All AIIMS can transform into institutes of global excellence with highest standards of medical education & research: Mandaviya

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for health and family welfare, highlighted that the aim of the government is to take the brand of AIIMS to greater heights
NEW DELHI :All centres of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) can transform into institutes of global excellence with superior quality, clinical care, highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research, said Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister while addressing 6 meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB) of all new AIIMS at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
“This CIB is not only for review of compliance of earlier decisions but is also a Chintan Shivir for pooling in insights, fresh ideas, innovative thoughts and suggestions based on rich experience and expertise of all participants. All AIIMS are pivotal national institutes of tertiary care and the vision is to make them institutes of global excellence," said Mandaviya.
He further stressed that this can only happen with superior quality, clinical care, highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research. The minister encouraged the dignitaries to take learnings from other Institutes of National Importance such as IITs and IIMs.
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare highlighted that the aim of the government is to take the brand of AIIMS to greater heights. She asked the delegates to study functioning model of globally successful medical institutions and implement the best practices locally.
She also suggested for generating greater awareness among people on ABHA IDs and other govt schemes.
Various agendas were discussed at the meeting which included--review of new AIIMS under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), sustainable financial model, enhancing patient satisfaction, managing human resources, vision 2030 etc.
