‘All preparations made’: K'taka edu min on PU exams to be held from 22 April- 18 May1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- According to the minister 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU : The preparations for the second year pre-university exams to be conducted from 22 April to 18 May are in place including security arrangements, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday.
BENGALURU : The preparations for the second year pre-university exams to be conducted from 22 April to 18 May are in place including security arrangements, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday.
According to the minister 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.
According to the minister 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.
"The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18," Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.
The minister also mentioned that students can travel to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre free of cost in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.
He said regular students would have to follow the rules on uniform but private candidates would be exempted from it. There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates, he added.
The minister said the deputy commissioners of districts have been instructed to declare a 200-metre area around the exam centres as restricted area. There will be police pickets near the checkpoints.
"The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring," Nagesh said.
The minister reminded the students that there will be squads to check exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.