How the cannibals came for Kota's coaching giants
Summary
- The exodus of students to smaller centres come at a time when there has been a 20-25% pay cut in Kota located edtech firm Unacademy's faculty, while those of Allen and its unit Reliable have seen their fixed pay reduced by 20-40%
Mumbai: Kota's coaching centres that branched out to various cities to net fresh students had a rude shock in waiting: The new centres began cannibalizing the parents' candidate pool, cutting short the steady stream of students from these cities.