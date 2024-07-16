How the cannibals came for Kota's coaching giants

“The (student count at) centres in New Delhi grew from 9,000 last year to 20,000 this year. The management has a target of crossing 30,000 in the coming year, a threefold increase," said a faculty member at the New Delhi branch of Allen Career Institute, the biggest coaching centre in Kota. He said enrolments have grown in smaller cities as well, with the Patna branch adding 8,000 students this year, an impressive number considering it had opened only in 2021. Allen’s coaching centres in tier-three cities like Sikar in Rajasthan are also attracting a good stream of students from nearby towns and villages, the teacher said on condition of anonymity.