American Universities continue to falter in world rankings as China rises

American Universities continue to falter in world rankings as China rises4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Number of US schools in top 100 list shrinks while University of Oxford keeps No. 1 spot
Number of US schools in top 100 list shrinks while University of Oxford keeps No. 1 spot
The U.S.’s pre-eminence among the world’s top research universities continues to diminish, according to a new global ranking, while Chinese universities are on the rise, producing a greater quantity and higher quality of research than ever before.